A special delivery of daffodils to the community from East Hoathly care home
The initiative took place last year and the response was so lovely and heart-warming they decided they would like to do it again.
They will be visiting different locations throughout Sussex to bring smiles to people’s faces.
The first delivery was in Ringmer last week where General Manager, Rikki-Gene Bury and Home Services Advisor, Sam Harding braved the cold weather on behalf of the residents at Lydfords and presented the bunches to passers-by.
Once again the response was overwhelming and the residents enjoyed hearing about the afternoon and knowing they made someone’s day that bit better.
Rikki, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home, said: “We are all very excited to be doing this lovely idea for a second year running.
"It really is incredible how a small gift can make such a difference to someone’s day.”