A thousand runners finish Littlehampton 10k – full results and pictures

The men’s race produced a thrilling battle, with Reuben Hoyte (Brighton Phoenix) storming home in 31:32 to take victory. Clubmate Simon Heath was hot on his heels, finishing just two seconds behind in 31:34, while fellow Phoenix runner Daegan Beaumont completed the podium in 32:48.

In the women’s race, Laura Smith claimed a decisive win, crossing the line in 37:35 to take the title.

Adding to the family-friendly atmosphere, the Yeomans Toyota Family Mile saw 145 finishers, with children and parents enjoying their own race-day moment. Amongst the highlights was a group of runners dressed as a giant caterpillar, who brought smiles to spectators as they made their way along the course at the back of the 10K field.

Race director Tom Bedford said: “It was a fantastic day for Littlehampton — incredible racing at the front, brilliant support from the community, and so many smiles on the Family Mile. We’re especially proud to have raised so much for Chestnut Tree House, a cause that means so much locally.”

The organisers expressed their gratitude to Arun District Council, volunteers, local businesses, and residents for making the event possible and supporting both runners and spectators on the day.

The full race results are available at: run-fest.com/littlehampton/littlehampton-10k-2025-race-results

