BREAKING

A triple celebration for Arundel Brownies at the 2023 Arundel Community Awards

Winners of this year's Arundel Community Awards were revealed in a reception at the Town Hall on Thursday 30 November 2023.
By Tracy ClaytonContributor
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hazel Sampson was the worthy winner of the Arundel Community Cup in 2023, for her 50 years of dedicated service to the town's Brownie and Rainbow groups.

The Young Persons' Commendation Cups went to Tilly Bondsfield and Isobel Johnson - both girls were commended for their volunteering work at Arundel Brownies and Rainbows and for being positive role models to the younger girls.

Community Recognition certificates were awarded to:

Hazel Sampson with Tilly Johnson, Isobel Johnson and Arundel BrowniesHazel Sampson with Tilly Johnson, Isobel Johnson and Arundel Brownies
Hazel Sampson with Tilly Johnson, Isobel Johnson and Arundel Brownies
Most Popular
  • John Paton for implementing his vision for The Victoria Institute as a thriving community hub
  • Mike Carey for his continued support of The Victoria Institute, his work supporting the Arundel Festival of the Arts and his music at Farmers Market
  • Hillside Stores for their cheerful and helpful support in their community
  • Mary Peach for running Priory Pocket Park and her dedication to getting children and adults out in nature.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winners, nominees and guests enjoyed refreshments and a chance to catch up with news on community and volunteering projects across the town.

As is customary, Angela Standing was presented with the traditional port and stilton during the evening for her services as Town Crier.

Photography by Nigel Cull

Related topics:Town HallRainbows