A spokesperson said: “Litter Free Lewes was set up six years ago to make our town cleaner and healthier for us and for wildlife. We correspond through our Facebook group to organise litter picks around the town of Lewes. Everyone of all ages is welcome to join in and may also use the group to set up their own litter picking event.

“On the morning of Sunday 28 January, seven of us met outside Southdown Sports Club in Cockshut Road for the first litter pick of the year. Between us, we collected 30 large bags of rubbish and a great deal of car debris in just two hours. It is a good time of year to collect litter because it is easier to see now that the grass and shrubs have died back.”

The group’s goal is to clean up Lewes by: Carrying out regular litter pick-ups, preparing educational workshops and delivering them to local schools and colleges, encouraging and helping local businesses to make their packaging more 'green', working with local authorities to improve signage and bins, and working with local artists to create anti-litter stencils.

A voluntary Lewes litter pick has collected 30 bin bags of rubbish from the streets. Photo: Litter Free Lewes

Their next litter pick is on Sunday 25 February, starting from Southdown Sports Club at 10.00am. If you would like to join them, wear gloves and stout footwear. There will also be some litter pickers to borrow if you don't have your own.