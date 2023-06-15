Event planner Keshira Aarabi

​•Will you tell me about the sort of events you organise? I’ve created festivals, weddings, corporate events, dinner parties and all sorts for over 18 years. I have worked in both sales and the operational side of events, from small parties for 10 people to huge festivities with up to 25,000 attendees.

•What do you enjoy most about your work? I love to create experiences. I lap up a challenge and I’m a believer in making your own traditions! So, with all my years working in weddings, events and hospitality locally I’ve gathered the best contacts and ideas to support people who want to do their thing in their way.

•How does an events planner work? An event or wedding planner is your fairy godmother! We guide you in all the areas you never knew would pop up. We bring ideas and visions to life, we know what a contract should look like and which suppliers you need (and don’t need!).

We also know exactly what’s possible in a space, which means that we can often help you make the impossible possible. We also help you to budget properly and negotiate on your behalf. And we make sure that you keep your cool all the way through the process.

•What sort of venues do people look to you for? I can work at any venue you choose, but when it comes to the local area I have some sneaky, hidden new gems that might be just what you’re looking for.

Whether it’s a country house, a refurbed chapel, or an intimate dining experience, I can help you find your ideal venue. Wedding, a party to celebrate a significant birthday, a corporate event or indeed any other kind of event, my little black book of contacts is worth its weight in gold!

•What advice would you give to couples getting married? Let’s Marie Kondo your wedding! In other words, ask yourself this: Does every part of it bring you joy? Don’t fall for tradition every step of the way; let me help you find new ways and make sure it’s exactly what you love. And locally we have some fabulous venues. One of my newest favourites is The Rubbing House near Goodwood – it’s gorgeous! And of course the backdrop for your photographs is breathtaking.

•But doesn’t hiring an event planner get expensive? Working with a planner can actually save you money, not to mention time and hassle. Because planners have such a great network of contacts we know who to go to and how to get the best deals.

Thinking big doesn’t have to mean a big budget. Wedding planners are becoming much more widely used these days, as couples realise that using a planner has so many benefits.•How do we find out more and get in touch with you? You can find me on social media @keshiracreativeevents or via my website keshiraevents.co.uk; For details of The Rubbing House follow @rubbing_house_weddings on Instagram

