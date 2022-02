The lights were knocked out on Friday and are still awaiting restoration of power.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Extreme high winds and adverse weather over the weekend has caused a power outage to traffic signals at Buck Barn (A24/ A272).

“The site has been assessed and emergency signage is in place.