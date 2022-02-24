Protesters took to the streets of Chichester to protest the bypass plans today (February 24) SUS-220224-112650001

Starting at the Market Cross in the city centre, the protesters then marched towards the county hall before the Communities, Highways, Environment and Scrutiny

Committee meeting where they made their voices heard.

One protester at the event described National Highways’ plans of reducing carbon on the roads due to the bypass a ‘fairy tale’ and urged the county council to stop the bypass and make the roads safer for people in the area.

Campaigner Louise Higham said: I was really happy with how many people turned out, considering how bad the weather was. I’m delighted with the turnout, with people coming from all of the different organisations that were involved have come together to demonstrate against this route that has been chosen.

“It was fascinating to see Extinction Rebellion at the protest as I’ve never seen that before and add some drama to the events.

“One of the things I was delighted by was that the councillors I was talking to outside County Hall before going in to the meeting seemed pretty unanimous in their support of what we were saying.

“I’m a bit frustrated that the feed from that meeting apparently went down. which is apparently a common thing, so those of us that wanted to watch it from our homes couldn’t actually watch the meeting and I think it meant that even some councillors couldn’t join online.

“The councillors I spoke to were mostly in favour of what we were doing.

“I’m confident that if we can make our voices heard, people might listen. It’s a but of a David and Goliath situation I feel.

“The reason its a priority at the moment is because of the consultation period which ends on March 8 with anyone who is interested should have made their opinion felt to National Highways, so that’s why we’re just constantly trying to bring it to everyone’s attention and for people to have their say.

Louise was also proud that the councillors have taken aboard the protests’ message:

She said: “Actually talking to the council this morning, I was very heartened to hear that they have had hundreds of emails and we’re really hoping that people are responding to National Highways as well because it will take them a long time to get back to everyone properly and answer questions and actually take on board questions and reports that are being made.

“It’s not like its a single issue about bats. Everything’s wrong with it, the plan is wrong, it’s not that we shouldnt have the bypass but the plan is wrong and it is expensive and it affects bats and it affects a local school with pollution, and it doesn’t fit its original remit. I could go on and on.

“I think its important to say that we’re not opposed to having a bypass, we all recognise there’s a problem at Crossbush and around Arundel.

“But there is a really simple Arundel alternative which is being proposed, it doesn’t have to be exactly that but it is a plan to have a 50mph single carriageway that creates traffic flow that stops the issues at Arundel and Crossbush.

“If that was put in, it would cost a fraction of what this is being touted as and would solve the problem.

“We just need somebody higher up to actually have the bravery and courage to say ‘We need to look at this again.’

“The problem is that this is an issue that has been an issue for 30 years. Andrew Griffith (MP for Arundel and South Downs) in particular want to get this over the line.”

The developers of the bypass had said the plans for upgrading the A27 at Arundel will feature a ‘combination of improvements’ along the existing road through the South Downs National Park and Arundel.

Andrew Jackson, senior project manager at National Highways said: “The A27 Arundel Bypass project team took the grey route, which was decided in October 2020, and ‘improved, refined and developed’ that design to ‘make sure it is the best possible route’.

Details on the proposals, document inspection locations and feedback forms will be available until the consultation ends on March 8 at https://a27arundelbypass.consultation.ai/