A27 between Chichester and Emsworth closed following collision
The emergency services were called this afternoon (December 13) following a collision on the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth.
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 16:20 GMT
Pictures sent by a Sussex World photographer show the extent of the damage and delays caused by the collision, and a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service has urged motorists to steer clear of the area, since the road is likely to remain closed for some time. Delays have been reported in and around the affected area, and this story will be updated as the situation develops.