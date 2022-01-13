A27 closed both ways between Lewes and Eastbourne due to six-vehicle collision

The A27 by Firle, between Lewes and Eastbourne, was closed in both directions following a six-vehicle collision early today (Thursday, January 13).

Sussex Police said the road had been closed from 2.30pm-4.30pm as they urged motorists to avoid the area.

At 4.39pm, officers said the road had reopened.

The spokesperson said, “That stretch had been closed both ways after a six-vehicle collision, in which one person was injured.

“Thanks to drivers for your patience.”