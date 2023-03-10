A27 deferral 'a triumph for common sense' for residents of Walberton, Binsted Tortington and Fontwell

The deferral of major improvements to the A27 at Crossbush is being hailed as a ‘triumph’ for residents of surrounding villages.

Sally Ward, right, at a demonsration last year

The works have been pushed back to at least 2025, the government announced yesterday.

In a written ministerial statement, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the delay is intended to provide the extra time needed to accommodate environmental design changes. He assured residents the scheme is set to continue nonetheless.

Arundel and Southdowns MP Andrew Griffith said he was ‘disappointed’ in the delay, but outside Westminster the response has been one of delight.

Sally Ward is a campaigner for Walberton Friends and Neighbours which represents Walberton and surrounding villages.

Sally told Sussex World today (Friday, March 10): “It’s a triumph for common sense and a huge relief for the residents of Walberton, Binsted Tortington and Fontwel l. We would like to thank the hundreds of residents who have come out in rain and shine to protest about the destruction and cost of the Bypass over the last two years.

"The reason for the push- forward into 2025-2030 tranche given by the Government cited environmental and scoping issues which we have campaigned on tirelessly over the last two years as well as the need to listen to stakeholders.

“We feel it is inevitable that this scheme will eventually be cancelled completely and this delay into the next round of road improvement schemes is the first big nail in its coffin.

“There are huge questions to ask on the enormous amounts of money National Highways have wasted attempting such a multi-flawed scheme in the face of common sense.

"This scheme was always fundamentally flawed both in its cobbled- together piecemeal-planning, destruction of the countryside and the re-direction of local traffic through Walberton and Fontwell. In a time of climate emergency the Government should be investing in sustainable active travel. For example building a pedestrian/bike route to Ford station for the people of Arundel and improving bus access to Chichester and beyond for the people of surrounding villages.

“In the meantime it’s a major reprieve for those of us worried about the quality of life in our villages and the protection of local flora and fauna including rare bats. Our resident’s fears of being flattened by cars avoiding the Bypass and where are no pavements in our narrow village lanes can be put to one side for now.

