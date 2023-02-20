Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

A29 closure: public meeting to be held with 'timetable of repairs'

A possible timetable of repairs to the A29 in Pulborough is to be outlined at a public meeting next week.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 10:33am

The A29 London Road has been shut for nearly two months following a landslide which has led to traffic mayhem in the village and anger from local residents and business owners.

An update on the situation is to be given at the meeting at Pulborough Village Hall in Lower Street next Monday (February 27) at 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of West Sussex County Council, Horsham District Council and Pulborough Parish Council are to attend.

Most Popular
The A29 in Pulborough has been shut for nearly two months following a landslide and has led to growing anger over the closure from residents and local business owners

District councillor Paul Clarke said that a lot had already been done to help to resolve the issues which would be outlined at the meeting.

“A possible A29 timetable of repairs will be discussed and risks to that timetable explained,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In addition, steps taken to mitigate in part the economic damage to the local economy will be covered by Horsham District Council.”

He said everyone was welcome to attend.

A29Paul ClarkeHorsham District CouncilWest Sussex County Council