A possible timetable of repairs to the A29 in Pulborough is to be outlined at a public meeting next week.

The A29 London Road has been shut for nearly two months following a landslide which has led to traffic mayhem in the village and anger from local residents and business owners.

An update on the situation is to be given at the meeting at Pulborough Village Hall in Lower Street next Monday (February 27) at 6pm.

Members of West Sussex County Council, Horsham District Council and Pulborough Parish Council are to attend.

District councillor Paul Clarke said that a lot had already been done to help to resolve the issues which would be outlined at the meeting.

“A possible A29 timetable of repairs will be discussed and risks to that timetable explained,” he said.

“In addition, steps taken to mitigate in part the economic damage to the local economy will be covered by Horsham District Council.”