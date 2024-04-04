ABBA: Blue plaque unveiled at Sussex venue on anniversary of Eurovision win

Marking 50 years since ABBA won Eurovision at the venue on April 6, 1974, a commemorative plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Brighton & Hove at the historic Brighton Dome , cementing its place in pop history.

The unveiling coincides with the recent refurbishment of Brighton Dome’s Grade I and II listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre, which are now reopened for live performances.

Brighton Dome is also hosting a variety of ABBA themed events to celebrate the anniversary. On April 6, Boogaloo Stu brings an ABBA-fuelled afternoon of singing and dancing to the Studio Theatre and in the evening, Gold in the Concert Hall features performances of ABBA’s greatest hits from acts including Sweden’s 1999 Eurovision winner Charlotte Perelli, the UK’s 1997 winner Katrina, of Katrina and the Waves, and Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus.