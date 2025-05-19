'Absolute disgrace': Public anger continues over huge increase in Horsham parking charges

Public anger is continuing to boil over a huge 294 per cent increase in car parking charges in Horsham.

Horsham District Council raised all-day parking charges on Sundays and Bank Holidays from £1.70 to £6.70 and introduced a nine per cent increase in charges from Monday to Saturday at the beginning of April.

But the effects are only now beginning to hit home to some residents who describe the increase as ‘an absolute disgrace.’ Many are worried that people will be put off from visiting or shopping in the town.

Residents have been expressing their views on social media with one saying: “£6.70... for just over two hours in Piries Place car park... on a Sunday? I heard they were going up but it used to be £1.50 all day Sunday.”

Another said: “It's an absolute disgrace. When I moved to Horsham 14 years ago it was free and it was free for a few years and then went to £1 and stayed like that for ages. It should be the same charge in all the car parks and £2 all day on Sunday should be the maximum.”

Yet another said: "They should have it free on Sundays to help the traders.” Another added: “It’s sickening. I was charged £3.50 in Piries Place. I was only at the dentist for 30 mins ...”

The council has already explained its position when replying to previous criticism of the price increases. Council deputy leader Mark Baynham said: "We understand that any increase in parking charges impacts our residents and businesses. This decision was not taken lightly but is necessary to ensure we can continue delivering high-quality parking services whilst managing our financial responsibilities to the broader community.

“The council found the increases necessary due to ongoing financial pressures arising from economic uncertainty and reduced Government funding. The increases will help prevent cuts to other vital services, supporting those who are struggling with the cost of living.

“Additionally, Horsham town centre Sunday charges will move from all day rates to time-based rates. No other comparative council in the vicinity of Horsham offers a substantially cheaper Sunday tariff compared to other days of the week.”