Access students graduate from Horsham college

Access students celebrated their graduation in Duckering Hall at Collyer’s, where they received their certificates from deputy principal Steve Martell.

Sally Kent, adult education manager at Collyer’s, said: “We are delighted with the progress this year’s Access students have made.

"They are a talented and hard-working group who have realised their significant potential.”

Collyer's Access students

Access courses provide the necessary qualifications for entry to university degrees, with courses on offer at the college including nursing and healthcare and health and social care professions.

Mr Martell said: “In addition to their friends and families, all at Collyer’s are extremely proud of these students.

"They have demonstrated academic and practical ability, juggled study with other significant commitments and worked incredibly hard.

"Huge thanks to Sally Kent and their teachers Jess Smart and Dominic Martin for helping these students to excel this year.”

In addition to achieving the Access qualification, Nicola Waters, Kayleigh Pearson, Ella Barker and Betsie Standing have been nominated for the prestigious National Laser Access Awards, which will be announced in the autumn.