Hastings singer Tom Kelly’s long awaited first solo recording – Songs of Social Significance – launches with a concert at the Jenny Lind in the High Street on Sunday January 28.

All his previous recordings have been as member of a group or as a backing singer for other solo artistes.

The project is the result of a conversation between Tom and Hastings singer/songwriter Toby Barelli – King Size Slim – who is the producer of the 6 track EP. It was recorded by John Nicholls of Audioracket at Clive Vale Reform Church in Hastings

The title – Songs of Social Significance – is a contemporary term for what were once called Protest/Political Songs. Tom got the term from radical American singer/songwriter David Rovics whilst supporting him on a UK tour.

The tracks are mix of historical and contemporary songs illustrating that issues from the past are, sadly, still relevant today. One of the tracks - Rigs of 2019 – is a re-write by Tom of the traditional song ‘Rigs of the time’ – a song about the difficulties faced by ordinary people at the end of the Napoleonic wars. Tom said that when listening to the traditional song “I felt that despite the relative improvement in social conditions and affluence, and the advent of universal suffrage, the problems confronting many people today suggest that the underlying issues remain much the same as 200 years ago and I re-wrote the song to reflect this, I wonder whether, perhaps, I should have called it ‘Rigs of any time you choose!”

The EP is available as a download or Compact Disc on Bandcamp - tomkellysongs.bandcamp.com - Downloads and CDs can also be purchased at the Jenny Lind concert.