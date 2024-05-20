Ace result sees Chichester student set for prestigious Wimbledon placement this summer

By Claire AndrewsContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 11:49 BST
A University of Chichester student will be heading to the world-famous Wimbledon tennis championships this June to complete a prestigious Tech Skills placement with IBM.

Second-year Computing for Business student Nicky Reynolds is excited for the chance to learn new skills and she was delighted to be successful in a highly-competitive field of applicants.

Nicky said: “I am super excited to experience the Wimbledon environment and the opportunities it holds. I am looking forward to working with people that share my interests in the tech industry and being part of this event.”

The one-month placement offers an insight into how IBM technology is used to support Wimbledon, the most high-profile tennis tournament in the world, and aims to be fun, educational and hard work.

Tennis at the University of Chichester

Nicky’s university tutor, Roger Holden, Senior Lecturer in Software Development added: “This is a most amazing opportunity for Nicky, not only going to the Championship fortnight but getting experience there with IBM. It's highly competitive, open nationally and usually goes to the redbrick universities, so I'm immensely proud of her.”

IBM is the official Information Technology Supplier and Consultant to the All England Lawn Tennis Club and is responsible for supplying IT services during The Wimbledon Championships.  IBM has a core team that is responsible for the design, implementation and support of the technical infrastructure that covers the provision of scores and statistical graphics to the BBC, other broadcasters, media and players.

