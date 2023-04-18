Active Haywards Heath to showcase sports and activities in free and fun-filled morning

The organisation will be showcasing their various sports and activities from 9am to 12pm on Sunday, April 30.
A spokesperson for the event said: “It’s the perfect opportunity to try something new. Chat to the organisers of different fitness, sports and exercise groups and classes to find the perfect activity for you. There will be something for the whole family to enjoy.”
Active Haywards Heath, which is overseen by Haywards Heath Town Council, is a forum for local sports clubs, groups, venues, and professionals. The project lets members share information and encourage collaboration to increase sports opportunities in the town. It also aims to raise awareness about funding opportunities and developments in the exercise and sport community.
Find out more at www.haywardsheath.gov.uk.
