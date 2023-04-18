Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Active Haywards Heath to showcase sports and activities in free and fun-filled morning

Haywards Heath residents can join members of Active Haywards Heath in Victoria Park, South Road, this month for a free, fun-filled morning.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

The organisation will be showcasing their various sports and activities from 9am to 12pm on Sunday, April 30.

A spokesperson for the event said: “It’s the perfect opportunity to try something new. Chat to the organisers of different fitness, sports and exercise groups and classes to find the perfect activity for you. There will be something for the whole family to enjoy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Active Haywards Heath, which is overseen by Haywards Heath Town Council, is a forum for local sports clubs, groups, venues, and professionals. The project lets members share information and encourage collaboration to increase sports opportunities in the town. It also aims to raise awareness about funding opportunities and developments in the exercise and sport community.

Most Popular
Active Haywards Heath is showcasing sports and activities in Victoria Park, South Road, from 9am to 12pm on Sunday, April 30Active Haywards Heath is showcasing sports and activities in Victoria Park, South Road, from 9am to 12pm on Sunday, April 30
Active Haywards Heath is showcasing sports and activities in Victoria Park, South Road, from 9am to 12pm on Sunday, April 30

Find out more at www.haywardsheath.gov.uk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Related topics:Haywards HeathVictoria ParkSussex