I read with great interest about the additional costs that the residents of the Landmark Flats in Bexhill are being put to for fire prevention works that are required as a result of the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Likewise we in Cobham Towers have been given an enforcement notice by the Sussex fire and rescue service. Whilst our block conformed to all requirements when built we need to spend large sums of money to carry out these improvements. The residents have no problems with this, however, as these works are required by law it would seem to be fairer that the work be zero rated for VAT.
To this end I wrote to MP Huw Merriman asking him to make enquiries of his colleagues about such important work being zero rated for VAT. At the time of writing I have not received any acknowledgment.
