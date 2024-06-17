Admiration for the work of the RSPCA | Animal Magic
I was a little nervous about getting up close and personal with one, as I had had a bad experience with a mother swan once as a child.
My family were feeding the ducks one day at our local pond, but the swans wanted some treats too. They had their cygnets with them, and I was only three years old.
I backed off as they approached, their small heads and dangerous looking beaks towering over my head. But they became truly scary when they lowered their heads and hissed at me.
When my brother took the opportunity to share that a swan’s wing beat is powerful enough to break your arm, I became confirmed as properly frightened of them.
But as a qualified vet, there is no copping out when an animal, or bird, is suffering and needs your help.
Luckily the swan arrived in the care of two highly competent RSPCA officers.
I was very impressed with their skills at managing our patient.
Whilst one kept his arms wrapped around the wings, the other gently but firmly restrained the nipping end by keeping his hands on its neck near the throat.
My part was to remove the fish hook and line that had got itself inside the poor swan’s throat.
There was a moment when I felt uncertain that I could bring myself to touch that scary beak, and take a look inside. But both officers were big, burly men, so I felt safe. Without our help I feel sure the swan would have suffered a gradual and painful death.
Instead, in twenty minutes it was ready to be returned to its usual home, safe and sound.
I have always admired the work of the RSPCA, and supported them where I can.
This Sunday our local RSPCA branch in Patcham is holding its summer fayre and dog show to raise vital funds to continue its work.
Go to rspca-brighton.org.uk/event/summer-fayre-2024 for full information.
