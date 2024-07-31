Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog who has spent nearly half of his life waiting for a forever home is still holding out hope that someone will adopt him.

Rescue dog Keanu was adopted at five-months-old after being rescued from the streets of Romania.

Sadly, he found himself looking for a home once again when his family welcomed a new baby into their lives, according to charity People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is now desperately seeking a patient home for Keanu ahead of his one-year anniversary in foster care.

Keanu. Photo: PAW Society

A spokesperson for PAW Society said: “It’s heartbreaking that a dog as lovely as Keanu is struggling to find a home.

"He arrived in his foster home a broken shell of a dog who was extremely fearful. He has come on leaps and bounds during his time in foster and so deserves to finally settle down in his own home.”

PAW Society said Keanu is struggling to find a home because he has a ‘bite history’, which ‘instantly reduces his prospects’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity added: “When he was less than a year old, Keanu gave a warning bite to someone he was fearful of. His body language had been ignored and he had not been advocated for - he would have felt as though he had no other choice.

Keanu and his foster brother. Photo: PAW Society

"With proper management and respect, he has not bitten since. With his history, he is looking for a home with experienced people who are willing to take advice.

Despite his sad history, Keanu is described by his foster carer as a ‘beautiful boy with a goofy personality’.

He ‘idolises’ the two large dogs in his foster home, and could live alongside another confident and playful canine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAW Society added: “The progress Keanu has made since his return is incredible and down to the patience, understanding and confidence his foster carer has with him.

"His new family will need to be willing to learn with him and must meet him a few times to build trust.”

Keanu is currently in foster care in Burgess Hill but can be adopted in and around Sussex.