A pair of dogs who formed a bond after meeting at a Sussex animal rescue are looking for a home.

Maggy and Scooby Doo are described by Dogs Trust Shoreham as having gentle, loving characters.

Although they’re both aged nine, the sweet seniors are not related. They first met at Dogs Trust Shoreham many years ago, where they formed a friendship at the rehoming centre.

Despite receiving plenty of TLC from the Dogs Trust staff, Maggy and Scooby Doo would love nothing more than a place to call their own.

Maggy (left) and Scooby Doo (right). Photo: Dogs Trust

They would love to find a home together if the right family comes forward – but could also live separately.

Somewhere quiet and peaceful with a decent-sized garden would be ideal for Maggy and Scooby Doo as they are likely to need a few months to settle in before venturing out for their walks.

The pair are both quite sensitive, though Maggy is the more confident of the two – it doesn’t take long before she’s nudging into admirers for attention and showing off her playful side.

Scooby takes a little longer to feel comfortable with new people, and although he isn’t overly tactile, he loves to know that his favourite humans are nearby.

Due to their nervous temperaments, they would be best suited to an understanding, adult-only family, who could support them with some confidence building.

They could possibly live with another well-suited canine companion, but would not be suited to share their home with any cats or other small pets.

If you think that you could offer Maggy and Scooby their forever homes, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.