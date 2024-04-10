Adorable cat Teddy is in desperate need of a loving new home - can you help him?
Sheryl Hills, from Bluebell Ridge, said: “Teddy has been patiently waiting for a new home since June 2023. He’s a handsome cat with so much love to give. He’s only a young boy at 3 years old so he is energetic, playful, and inquisitive.
"He loves his food and definitely cannot be described as a fussy eater! Teddy has never really had a chance to explore the outside world but he is very interested in going outdoors. He would love a home with a garden in an area away from busy roads. Teddy would prefer to be the only cat in the home. He could live with a family with older children.
Teddy is currently living in a foster home and his foster mum describes him as a gorgeous boy, and any adopter would be very lucky to have him.
There is more information about Teddy on the cattery’s website here
Please contact the RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on 01424 752121 or email [email protected] if you are interested in adopting Teddy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.