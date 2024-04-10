Adorable cat Teddy is in desperate need of a loving new home - can you help him?

The Hastings RSPCA cat re-homing centre Bluebell Ridge is desperate to find a new home for Teddy their longest stay cat that has been with them since June last year.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:53 BST
Teddy the cat needs a loving home
Teddy the cat needs a loving home

Sheryl Hills, from Bluebell Ridge, said: “Teddy has been patiently waiting for a new home since June 2023. He’s a handsome cat with so much love to give. He’s only a young boy at 3 years old so he is energetic, playful, and inquisitive.

"He loves his food and definitely cannot be described as a fussy eater! Teddy has never really had a chance to explore the outside world but he is very interested in going outdoors. He would love a home with a garden in an area away from busy roads. Teddy would prefer to be the only cat in the home. He could live with a family with older children.

Teddy is currently living in a foster home and his foster mum describes him as a gorgeous boy, and any adopter would be very lucky to have him.


Teddy the cat needs a loving home

There is more information about Teddy on the cattery’s website here

Please contact the RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on 01424 752121 or email [email protected] if you are interested in adopting Teddy.

