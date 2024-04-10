Adorable cat Teddy is in desperate need of a loving new home - can you help him?

Teddy the cat needs a loving home

Sheryl Hills, from Bluebell Ridge, said: “Teddy has been patiently waiting for a new home since June 2023. He’s a handsome cat with so much love to give. He’s only a young boy at 3 years old so he is energetic, playful, and inquisitive.

"He loves his food and definitely cannot be described as a fussy eater! Teddy has never really had a chance to explore the outside world but he is very interested in going outdoors. He would love a home with a garden in an area away from busy roads. Teddy would prefer to be the only cat in the home. He could live with a family with older children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teddy is currently living in a foster home and his foster mum describes him as a gorgeous boy, and any adopter would be very lucky to have him.

Teddy the cat needs a loving home

There is more information about Teddy on the cattery’s website here