The sweet Pug cross Yorkshire Terrier is currently residing in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham, and the staff who work with him say that he is a friendly boy who loves to spend quality time with his favourite people.

However, they are looking to find the three-year-old a home with patient adopters who can get to know him gradually, as he does have a sensitive side.

A gentle approach and plenty of tasty treats is the way to Milo’s heart.

According to Dogs Trust, once you’ve earned his trust, you’ll have gained the most loyal and loving companion who will keep you thoroughly entertained. He adores a fuss from his most-loved humans and will likely sit upon your lap, welcoming your attention.

Ultimately, Milo is seeking a family who can allow him plenty of time to settle into his new routine, while supporting him with some confidence building.

He would best be suited to a quieter household, where the younge st family members are in their later teens, and able to understand his body language, the rescue centre said.

Milo will need to be the only pet at home but, once settled, he would benefit from developing his social skills with other calm and friendly dogs on his walks.

If you think you could give Milo a home, or you would like find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

