A dog is looking for a home after celebrating its third birthday at an animal rescue centre in Sussex.

Terrier Scrappy was made to feel ‘extra special’ by staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham with new toys, tonnes of treats and playtime with his favourite people.

However, the rescue centre said he is missing ‘just one thing’ – a forever home.

This birthday boy’s perfect match would be with equally active adopters, who could keep him busy with lots of fun activities, as he has just as much brain power as he does physical energy.

Scrappy celebrates his birthday. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham

Described by those who know him as ‘as bright as a button’, Scrappy is also keen to find adopters who have an interest in teaching their dog new skills though reward-based training.

Scrappy will need to be the only pet in his new home. He’ll also need to go for his walks in less busy areas and is unable to live where there are any neighbouring dogs, Dogs Trust said.

While he is full of fun-loving energy, Scrappy can get easily overwhelmed when there’s lots of hustle and bustle.

He’d best be suited to a quieter household, living with secondary-school aged children who are confident around lively pooches, and who could allow him some space when he is first settling into his new routine.

Once he knows you well, Scrappy will show his affectionate side by hopping up onto your lap, while relishing gentle fusses, according to the charity.

If you think that you could offer Scrappy his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.