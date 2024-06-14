Staff at Clymping Dog Sanctuary are hoping to find loving homes for each of their dogs – including one who has been at the centre for four years!
If you’re considering adopting a dog, take a look below to see if any could be the perfect pet for you.
1. Carlos - two-year-old Patterdale Terrier cross Whippet
Carlos has lots of energy and loves to play. He is very well behaved but will need some stimulation due to his breed and age, Clymping Dog Sanctuary said. He can live with children aged over seven and other dogs. He cannot live with cats. The sanctuary said he is 'a small package with a big personality'. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
2. Pip - eight-year-old Jack Russell cross
Pip has spent more than three years at another rescue so definitely deserves a family of his own! He is seeking a one-to-one home with no other pets or children. He is very toy focused and not a lap dog so needs someone with patience who will bond with him. A spokesperson for the sanctuary said: "He knows lots of tricks and is very funny but has typical high energy of a terrier." Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
3. Pharaoh - one-year-old Shepherd crossbreed
Pharaoh has been in a kennel environment for about five months and hadn't been socialised until he arrived at the charity. Sadly, he's really struggling in the kennel environment and becoming more anxious as more days go on, according to Clymping Dog Sanctuary. However, loves the people he trusts and enjoys lots of cuddles and playing with his toys. He can’t be rehomed with children or other pets and needs someone who can be patient with him and show him what real love is all about. A spokesperson for the sanctuary said: "He has extremely soulful eyes that make you instantly fall in love with him." Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
4. Hettie - seven-year-old unknown breed
If you love a wire-haired dog, Hettie is the one for you. She has so much love to give to people, she loves to play and loves her tickles. Hettie is reactive to other dogs so may need to be muzzled when out and about, but the rescue said this shouldn't put you off. Hettie has an 'amazing character' and is a 'very happy girl'. She wasn't walked before arriving at the rescue centre, so wil require some patience from her new owners. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
