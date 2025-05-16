Adorable peregrine falcon eggs hatch at Chichester Cathedral

It’s a heartening sign for lovers of the birds – which have lived the cathedral’s turrets since the mid 1980s – since no new chicks were recorded last year.

The photos, taken on a new webcam installed in the bird’s nest, show the adult falcons tending to their young in a heartwarming display of springtime nature.

The birds have garnered fans from all over the UK ever since the first records began in 2001, becoming famous not just for their incredible beauty, but for the stunning historic surrounds of Chichester Cathedral itself.

They can reach speeds of up to 250 mph in a dive, and primarily hunt other birds, including pigeons, songbirds, ducks and geese, although they have also been known to eat small mammals, reptiles and insects.

The nests represents a collaborative effort between the Cathedral itself, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS), and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw, who have been monitoring the birds for 25 years.

Anyone wishing to see the falcons in person is invited to a drop-in open day on the Cathedral’s South East Lawn. Taking place from 7 June to July 6, except on Mondays and Tuesdays visitors will have the chance to watch the birds through telescopes, view live footage and learn more about their behaviour from dedicated volunteers with years of experience.

