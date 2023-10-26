Residents could get more of a say on major developments in Adur and Worthing under proposals to strengthen planning guidelines.

Developers are being encouraged to engage in community consultation prior to submitting a planning application on all major projects.

The move aims to ensure that the community gets a chance to help shape major developments, such as residential developments of 10 or more homes, before plans are finalised. This will ensure a smoother decision-making process and lower the risk of difficulties or misunderstandings.

Adur and Worthing Councils have updated their statement of community involvement (SCI), which sets out how the public, businesses and interest groups can get involved in the planning process.

Residents could get more of a say on major developments in Adur and Worthing under proposals to strengthen planning guidelines. Photo: S Robards

Under the proposal, the councils will expect to see evidence that developers have consulted with the public with in-person, digital and non-digital methods, including a combination of exhibitions, meetings, workshops, publicity in the local press, leaflet drops and questionnaires before submitting an application.

The SCI also stresses the importance of using a combination of digital and traditional methods of consulting residents to ensure that residents are not excluded from participating.

This approach ties in with the council’s pledge to offer participatory ways for residents to be involved in decision-making.

Councillor Caroline Baxter, Worthing cabinet member for regeneration, said: “As a council for the community we want to make sure that everyone gets the chance to have their say on important decisions, including older people and hard to reach groups that may not have access to digital platforms.”

Residents have until Wednesday, December 6 to read and comment on the revised SCI as part of a consultation that has been launched. It can be viewed at: www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/consultations/joint-sci/.

Hard copies of the document will be available to read at the Town Hall, Worthing Library, Lancing Library, The Shoreham Centre, Shoreham Library and Southwick Library.

Councillor Steve Neocleous, Adur’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, added: “We know that planning decisions can have a big impact on the lives of people, especially for people that live or work near major developments.