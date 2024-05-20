After 8,000 days, it’s time to say good-bye to a Newhaven family company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Newhaven family business has wished a happy retirement to a colleague who’s been a loyal servant for 32 years.

Rose Thorpe, from Newhaven, bid farewell to Paradise Park, the Tates-run garden centre and her workplace since 1992.

During that period, Rose has worked a variety of roles from furniture sales to plant office administrator, and has clocked over 8,000 working days at the Avis Road site.

Site director Darren Clift paid tribute to her service. “We have many members of staff here who weren’t even born when Rose started her journey with us, and we are so grateful for her many years of loyal service.

Darren Clift bids farewell to Rose Thorpe who retires after 32 years at Paradise Park

“Rose has built the business with us; from the small garden centre we opened over 30 years ago to the established site we have today, he added. “

Rose was one of the original staff members at Paradise Park, that was then known as Garden Paradise. Alongside a handful of the directors, she is one of the longest-serving members of staff there.