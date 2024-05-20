After 8,000 days, it’s time to say good-bye to a Newhaven family company
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rose Thorpe, from Newhaven, bid farewell to Paradise Park, the Tates-run garden centre and her workplace since 1992.
During that period, Rose has worked a variety of roles from furniture sales to plant office administrator, and has clocked over 8,000 working days at the Avis Road site.
Site director Darren Clift paid tribute to her service. “We have many members of staff here who weren’t even born when Rose started her journey with us, and we are so grateful for her many years of loyal service.
“Rose has built the business with us; from the small garden centre we opened over 30 years ago to the established site we have today, he added. “
Rose was one of the original staff members at Paradise Park, that was then known as Garden Paradise. Alongside a handful of the directors, she is one of the longest-serving members of staff there.
Customers, staff and former staff took to social media to pay their tributes to Rose and her years of service, wishing her a very happy retirement.