Age UK East Sussex to support Macmillan Cancer Support by taking part in ‘Brave to Shave’ initiative

Age UK East Sussex employees are demonstrating their unwavering support for Macmillan Cancer Support by participating in the Brave to Shave initiative.

On July 6, members of the Age UK East Sussex team will boldly shave their heads to raise funds and awareness for Macmillan's invaluable work in providing support to those affected by cancer.

Age UK East Sussex works with Macmillan to provide support for older people with cancer in East Sussex and the team felt this was a great way to support the work of both important charities.

Cancer can have a profound impact on individuals and families, and the Brave to Shave initiative allows our staff members to stand in solidarity with cancer patients and show their support for this important cause.

Our 3 brave employees before the shave!

"We are incredibly proud of our staff members for their courage and compassion in participating in the Brave to Shave initiative," said Steve Hare, CEO at Age UK East Sussex.

"Their commitment to supporting Macmillan's work highlights our organisation's dedication to making a difference in the lives of older people affected by cancer."

The shaving event will take place at the Age UK East Sussex shop in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings, East Sussex on July 6, 2024.

If you would like to support this fundraiser then donations can be made through their dedicated fundraising page at https://bit.ly/3UvOJKw.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families.

Age UK East Sussex runs a Macmillan Home Support scheme, in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, to provide practical and emotional support to local older people affected by or living with cancer.

The service enables people diagnosed with cancer to access timely and practical support in their homes, in a more flexible way to ensure they complete their cancer treatment and therefore its benefits without worrying about how they would cope with day to day household tasks.

The service is tailored to meet individual needs.

The scheme is often run by volunteers and Age UK East Sussex is always in need of more people to donate their time and help support this vital service.

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit www.ageukeastsussex.org, call 01273 476704 or contact [email protected].