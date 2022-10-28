Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) has launched a recruitment drive for employees and volunteers.

Age UK WSBH is looking for people to work on the frontline in a range of roles, supporting older people through what will be a very difficult winter.

Age UK WSBH is hoping to ramp up its ability to support some of the most vulnerable older people in the coming months by increasing its staff and volunteer teams. Employee vacancies are wide ranging and include dementia support, caring for those in crisis and home helps.

Volunteer roles are also varied, including receptionists, IT support, kitchen and café help as well as dementia support, being there for people after a hospital stay and acting as a first point of contact, when people call the charity.

Parul Chatterjee, Director of People at Age UK WSBH said “We know this is going to be an incredibly tough winter for many older people, so we’re recruiting over the coming months to try and ensure that when the coldest weather strikes, we’re ready to respond. We want to add to our team of amazing and dedicated employees and volunteers who can work face to face with older people, supporting them when they need us the most. Our charity makes an incredible difference in our community every single day, so please check out our website if you’d like to be part of that - we’d love to hear from you.”

Age UK WSBH is looking for people who can support its core values of professionalism, teamwork and putting older people at the heart of everything it does. It promotes equality, diversity and inclusion and encourages applications from people from all different backgrounds.

Those interested in volunteering can offer as little as a couple of hours a week and are matched to roles based on interests, skills and experience. Volunteering is fulfilling, interesting and sociable. It can also help develop transferrable skills that may lead to other employment opportunities.