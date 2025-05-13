Agricultural buildings in West Sussex village could be converted into housing

Agricultural buildings in a West Sussex village could be converted into housing.

Notification for the change of use of the two buildings in Black Gate Lane, Pulborough, into seven houses has been lodged with Horsham District Council.

The buildings are currently in equestrian use but it is proposed to convert them into four three-bedroom houses, two four-bedroom homes and one two-bedroom property.

Batcheller Monkhouse, agents for the applicant, say that the site has good access onto Toat Lane and Black Gate Lane and that the addition of seven new houses wouldn’t lead to a substantial increase in traffic in the area.

They also say there is ample space for the parking of at least 16 vehicles on the site.