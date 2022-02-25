Air ambulance and police called to Bexhill incident

Emergency services were spotted in the town centre just after 3.30pm.
The air ambulance wa sthen seen taking off in the direction of Brighton.
Claudia-Rose Moor: Man jailed for causing death by dangerous driving after St Leonards woman dies in A21 collision
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling off some scaffolding in West Parade, Bexhill, shortly before 3pm on Friday, February 25.”
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.