Air ambulance and police called to Bexhill incident

Emergency services were spotted in the town centre just after 3.30pm.

The air ambulance wa sthen seen taking off in the direction of Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Bexhill this afternoon

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling off some scaffolding in West Parade, Bexhill, shortly before 3pm on Friday, February 25.”