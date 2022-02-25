Air ambulance and police called to Bexhill incident

Police and the air ambulance were called to attend an incident in Bexhill this afternoon (Friday, February 25).

By Richard Gladstone
Friday, 25th February 2022, 5:16 pm

Emergency services were spotted in the town centre just after 3.30pm.

The air ambulance wa sthen seen taking off in the direction of Brighton.

Emergency services were called to Bexhill this afternoon

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling off some scaffolding in West Parade, Bexhill, shortly before 3pm on Friday, February 25.”

