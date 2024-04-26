Air ambulance spotted near Worthing Hospital, video shows

A video sent to Sussex World shows an air ambulance touching down near Worthing Hospital earlier today (April 26).
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:10 BST
The video, sent in by Eddie Mitchell, shows a Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance returning from an incident and touching down near the hospital. It is not yet clear what happened, but the Air Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

