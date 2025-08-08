Air cadets clean up Worthing war memorial

St Paul's War Memorial, in Chapel Road, is a First World War memorial built about 1920, with later additions for the Second World War.

It was originally dedicated to the men of St Paul's Church and parish who gave their lives in the Great War from 1914 to 1918.

Cadet Cpl Oliver Edbury from 45F (Worthing) Squadron Air Training Corps came up with the idea of cleaning it up by removing the weeds and moss.

A team of air cadets volunteered their time on Friday, August 8, and spent a busy hour working away on the corner of Chapel Road and Richmond Road.

Oliver, who was the task leader on the day, said: "It’s an honour to come out into the community and help clean our World War One memorial. We hope to make this a regular occurrence throughout the year to ensure the memorial is kept looking its best.”

Flying Officer Anton Audus, the squadron’s training officer, said the owner of The Venue, formerly St Paul's, provided much-needed refreshments and was extremely grateful for the cadets' efforts.

Their hard work saw weeds, moss and leaves cleared from the memorial, which sits on The Venue's land. Many passers-by also thanked the cadets for their hard work.

Mr Audus was grateful to Mr Knight from Wickes in Worthing for supplying the gardening tools through the Wickes Community Programme.

The Worthing squadron, based at Joint Cadet Centre, Little High Street, will be recruiting in September. Visit www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets/find-a-squadron for more information or email [email protected]

1 . Operation Commemorative Cleanse The team, from left, Corporal Edbury, Cadet Barker, Cadet Pretty, Cadet Brown, Cadet Whittington, Cadet Ignacio and Civilian Instructor Saunders Photo: Anton Audus

