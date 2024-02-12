Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free international airshow returns from August 15 to 18 for its 30th anniversary and as in previous years, local charities will take a share of the money raised during bucket collections throughout the four-day event. Each charity is selected by local Rotary Clubs, while the People’s Charity is chosen by a public vote.

With more than £100,000 donated to beneficiaries since 2012, the chosen charity will benefit from not only a share of the donations, but also the promise of increased public profile amongst the vast Airbourne audience.

Local charities can apply now for consideration, and charity supporters can also join in by tagging their favourite charity or good cause on social media too. All applications must be received by 26 February, after which applications will be shortlisted and opened up to a public vote.

Last year Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey and Sussex (KSS) was the people’s choice after thousands voted for the charity, with their volunteers helping to collect money in the airshow bucket collections each day.

The two other charities to benefit from the generosity of Airbourne visitors last year included Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army and Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance, each receiving £2,696.45.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “The People’s Charity was introduced in 2018 to provide additional support to our bucket collectors and to enable Airbourne fans to have a voice in who should benefit from visitor’s kind donations.

"The response to the vote last year was incredible, and we look forward to showcasing the fantastic work of another local good cause at this year’s show, as well as encouraging visitors to donate and keep Airbourne soaring.”

The Airbourne bucket collection in 2024 is organised by Hailsham Rotary Club with collectors out and about across the town over all four days of the show.

Charities can apply now by downloading and completing the application form at www.eastbourneairshow.com/charity. Applications must be received by 26 February.