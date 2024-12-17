A Worthing man, who miraculously escaped a tsunami whilst on holiday in Thailand 20 years ago, since went on to work as an English teacher in the Asian country to ‘give something back’.

Richard de Gottal, 54, has recounted the moment he woke up to devastation outside his hotel on Boxing Day 2004.

According to the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre (ADRC), at least 5,046 people died, with nearly 4,000 more people reported missing, in the aftermath of a tsunami triggered by the most powerful earthquake (9.0-magnitude) since 1964.

Richard was asleep in his first-floor room when the huge tidal wave struck Pa Tong – a town in Phuket Island.

“Luckily, I was asleep when it all smashed into the seafront,” he said. “I just went out on a two-week holiday for Christmas. This happened about three days after I got there.

"I was staying right on the seafront. I’d been out Christmas Day. Luckily, I think alcohol probably did save my life, on this occasion, because I was hungover and I didn't want to get up.

“In the morning, there was this banging. Bang, bang, bang, bang on the doors and stuff. And I was like, what's going on?

"And then, and then all of a sudden, there was this massive machine bang.

Years after the tsunami, Richard ended up DJing on Pa Tong Beach, where he nearly lost his life. Photo: Richard de Gottal

“I got up to see what happened. There's no electricity, no water. The front of the hotel was filled with water and it's all smashed in. It was just destroyed. I thought a bomb had gone off. I'd never seen anything like it.

“Everything was completely destroyed. So I had to make it out of the hotel and get myself through and it was half filled with water because it was lower down and I had to get up.

“There were dead people there and I was just trying to get out. Eventually I've got out of the hotel and managed to get to a safer part of the island where they were moving people to. They were worried there'll be another one [tsunami].”

Some power was restored to the island around eight hours later, allowing Richard to contact his parents back home in Rustington to let them know he was safe.

Cars were left on Pa Tong street in Phuket after being swept into the town as a result of the December 26, 2004 tsunami. On December 26, 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia and triggered a huge tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed more than 220,000 people in a dozen countries. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANAALI OZLUER/AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “We didn't have camera phones and it was a very early mobile days. And obviously, there was no power to charge anything for a few hours. I wasn’t until the evening time that I managed to get my phone on and then I rang them straight away.

"I stayed for a little bit to help with the clear-up operation. Then I went about six months later again, just to see what things were happening and if I could help. I went up to visit some of the places that were hit just to see what happened.

"It wasn't until 2011 I ended up moving back out to live in Thailand. The weird thing is I ended up DJing on the same exact beach, Pa Tong Beach, where I nearly lost my life.

“I think that's a weird thing to happen. I ended up working as an English teacher as well. I felt a connection to the place so I stayed there for ten years.”

This is what Pa Tong street in Phuket looked like on November 18, 2024. On December 26, 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia and triggered a huge tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed more than 220,000 people in a dozen countries. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANAALI OZLUER/AFP via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Richard’s mum became ill so he returned home to West Sussex to look after her.

She has since sadly died and Richard is planning to move back to Thailand to continue working as an English teacher.

He explained: “Looking back on it, I think, when it's your time, it's your time. And that wasn't my time, because I was due to come back and look after my mum and things like that.

“I will go back out there and live again, because I just feel a connection to that place.

“A lot of people lost people. People lost their families. I didn't lose anyone, I was safe, I didn't get injured or anything.

"I witnessed the devastation and I’m very lucky to be alive.

“I just wanted to be there and make sure it was okay. It's a weird feeling.

“It could have been a lot worse. If it had hit in the evening, when everybody's out and in restaurants and in bars, that would have been catastrophic.

"It happened in the morning. If I'd have got up earlier, then it might be a different story.”

Richard said it has been ‘absolutely brilliant’ working as an English teacher.

He added: “It's been a blessing. I'm so glad I took that decision.

"It’s very enjoyable and meaningful to teach, I really enjoyed that.

"I wanted to go back and do some good. I just feel like I wanted to give something back as I was lucky enough to survive.

“I will go back out there to live because that's where I want to be.”