Aldi looks to recruit hundreds of new apprentices across the UK - including Sussex
Applications have now owned for the company’s apprenticeship scheme, which offers opportunities in stores, buying, logistics and HGV driver roles. The company also recently announced new rates of pay for store and warehouse staff, and some apprenticeship roles have seen pay increases of up to 37 per cent.
An Aldi spokesperson made clear that a store apprentice can earn as much as £8.44 per hour in year one, which will increase to £11.83 per hour in year three, with paid breaks included. Those working in logistics and driver roles, meanwhile, can earn £10.96 and £14.13 per hour respectively.
Successful applicants will get the chance to earn industry-recognised qualifications while they earn, and will be eligible for a number of additional benefits, including a range of shopping discounts, a bike to work scheme and access to mortgage advice and education.
The news comes as Season 18 of The Apprentice is set to kick off, with the first episode airing on February 1, at 9pm on BBC One.
Lisa Murphy, Training and Development Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re on the lookout for hardworking and driven individuals to bolster our Aldi team.
“By joining our apprenticeship scheme, individuals will become experts in their role and receive in-depth skills training at one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country.
“The apprentices of today are the leaders of tomorrow, so we’re always on the hunt for more amazing individuals from all backgrounds to join our team.”