Aldi makes dogs the stars of its new release coronation craft beers

Budget supermarket Aldi is releasing four new special beers for the coronation and the attractive cans and all four feature King Charles Spaniels in different poses.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

The beers, in 400ml cans are being offered for just £1.79 and people can choose from a session pale ale, best bitter, organic IPA or a golden Pilsner. The beers have been brewed in conjunction with Freedom Brewery.

Freedom started way back in 95′ as one of the original craft lager specialists. They claim to make ‘beers that are beautifully refreshing, made sustainably with genuine care’. Aldi’s King’s Coronation Craft Beers went on sale on April 20, ahead of the big day itself on Saturday, May 6.

The new Aldi coronation beers feature dogsThe new Aldi coronation beers feature dogs
Related topics:AldiBudgetSussex