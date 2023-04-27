Budget supermarket Aldi is releasing four new special beers for the coronation and the attractive cans and all four feature King Charles Spaniels in different poses.

The beers, in 400ml cans are being offered for just £1.79 and people can choose from a session pale ale, best bitter, organic IPA or a golden Pilsner. The beers have been brewed in conjunction with Freedom Brewery.

Freedom started way back in 95′ as one of the original craft lager specialists. They claim to make ‘beers that are beautifully refreshing, made sustainably with genuine care’. Aldi’s King’s Coronation Craft Beers went on sale on April 20, ahead of the big day itself on Saturday, May 6.

The new Aldi coronation beers feature dogs