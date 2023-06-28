Demolition work at the former Ashdown House site has been completed.

Work started at the end of January this year at the site in Harrow Lane, which was formerly used by the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) and other businesses.

Teams first arrived at the disused building late last year to strip it out before the main demolition work could start.

The demolition work took place to make way for a major development, which will see a new supermarket built, as well as new houses.

Plans for the mixed use development scheme on land between Sedlescombe Road North and Harrow Lane were given the go-ahead by Hastings Borough Council in January last year.

The site is to be redeveloped to include 151 new homes, a community centre and a new Aldi supermarket building.

Developers said 17 of the 151 homes will be affordable rented housing provided by The Hyde Group.

Plans for the new Aldi store were announced in September 2021 as part of the redevelopment, with up to 50 jobs are expected to be created as a result.

Development company Danescroft first submitted plans for the development of Ashdown House at the end of 2020.

Last October, Danescroft sold the land to Maidstone-based construction company, Chartway Group.

Now that the demolition work is complete, the groundworks will start on the site.

Construction of the houses is expected to start from August onwards, with an anticipated completion by the end of 2024.

Julian Moat, planning director of Chartway Group, said: “Chartway Group has acquired the site with the intention to build the 151-unit detailed planning consented scheme, to join our portfolio of developments as we expand our reach and delivery of homes across the South East.

“We will be delivering the 17 affordable rented homes, which have been planning approved at the site for our registered housing provider partner, The Hyde Group.”

The site where Ashdown House in St Leonards once stood. Photo taken June 27 2023. The area where the Civil Service Sports Social Club was.

