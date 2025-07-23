Plans have been put forward to build a new Aldi supermarket and 59 homes in an East Sussex town.

The proposals consist of three separate planning applications.

One is to build 43 one- and two-bedroom retirement flats, another involves building 16 new homes and the third consists of demolishing existing buildings to make way for the Aldi store.

The three proposals affect the same area of land in Rye.

An aerial view of where the three developments would be located in Rye. Picture: Google

If the schemes get the go-ahead the retirement flats by McCarthy Stone would be built on Jempsons Trading Estate, in Winchelsea Road, the 16 homes by Decimus Property would be built to the west, and the Aldi store would be located on land to the south west of Jempsons Yard in Winchelsea Road.

The Aldi plans have attracted opposition.

A statement on behalf of Morrisons and Jempsons said: “Since May 2024, Morrisons has entered into a business relationship with local retailer, Jempsons, to provide Morrisons branded products to its stores, to be sold at Morrisons prices. Jempsons also spends £4.5m in the local economy sourcing local produce.

“The impact would be significantly adverse as it would bring into question the continued viability of the Jempsons store, which plays a key role in the health of the wider town centre.”

Resident Charlotte Yapp said: “Rye doesn't need an Aldi. The current supermarket is never very busy, and there are never queues at the checkout. So another supermarket could lead to Jempsons becoming unprofitable which would be a shame as it is a good store.”

However others were supportive of the plans.

Matt Piper said: “This will be a good thing for the residents of Rye. Not everybody can afford to shop locally, which is fine for visitors to the town but for residents, we are in need of an affordable alternative supermarket.”

A planning statement on behalf of Aldi said: “The proposed development forms part of the site’s redevelopment which has been designed as part of a wider masterplan to also provide a McCarthy Stone retirement block on the south west portion of the site and residential dwellings on the south east portion of the site, coordinated by the developer Decimus Property.

“The proposed development will deliver a high quality Aldi food store with a comprehensive landscaping scheme that would support the local economy by encouraging ‘linked trips’ to small and independent businesses in the town centre.”

The McCathy Stone proposals have received mixed views.

Tia Sayer said: “This would be a fabulous idea to free up more local housing in the area and give back to our elders who shaped this amazing community.”

Emma Hopkins said: “It is a suitable site as it is in flat walking distance of the town centre and not isolated. I believe it will encourage local older residents to downsize thus freeing up family-sized homes.”

However Elizabeth Davis said: “I believe Rye urgently needs more affordable housing, not expensive housing aimed at older people.”

A statement on behalf of McCarthy Stone said: “The scheme has been designed to meet the needs of independent retired people and provides self-contained apartments, contained within a single level access block. A new community will be formed through the development so that the residents support each other through social interaction which is enhanced by communal facilities including a communal lounge and communal gardens.”

A design and access statement on behalf of Decimus Property said: “The proposals provide for an attractive development to form 16 dwellings within an attractive setting.

“The new houses would not result in significant harm to or the loss of public or private land that contributes positively to the local character of the area.

“The proposal conserves the character and appearance of the surrounding area and does not detrimentally impact upon views from the wider area or neighbouring properties.”