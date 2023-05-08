On Sunday, May 7, the parish of Aldingbourne joined in with the country-wide celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Held at the Community Sports Centre and organised by Aldingbourne Parish Council, the hall was decorated with bunting, flowers and flags. There was also a big screen showing highlights from the coronation. A superb turnout for the lunch included a mix of all ages with many dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate this moment in British history.

Michael Warden, Chair of the Parish Council said: “We are really pleased to see so many of you here today. I know the official reason for the lunch is the Coronation, but bringing people together was our main aim, and hopefully we have succeeded in that.”

The celebration was concluded with a prize giving for the best dressed residents, and a raffle, with the proceeds being split between the Aldingbourne Trust and the Aldingbourne Community Sports Centre.

