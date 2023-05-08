Edit Account-Sign Out
Aldingbourne Parish Council celebrate Coronation with special lunch

On Sunday, May 7, the parish of Aldingbourne joined in with the country-wide celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

By Sam Pole
Published 8th May 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:56 BST

Held at the Community Sports Centre and organised by Aldingbourne Parish Council, the hall was decorated with bunting, flowers and flags. There was also a big screen showing highlights from the coronation. A superb turnout for the lunch included a mix of all ages with many dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate this moment in British history.

Michael Warden, Chair of the Parish Council said: “We are really pleased to see so many of you here today. I know the official reason for the lunch is the Coronation, but bringing people together was our main aim, and hopefully we have succeeded in that.”

The celebration was concluded with a prize giving for the best dressed residents, and a raffle, with the proceeds being split between the Aldingbourne Trust and the Aldingbourne Community Sports Centre.

