Held at the Community Sports Centre and organised by Aldingbourne Parish Council, the hall was decorated with bunting, flowers and flags. There was also a big screen showing highlights from the coronation. A superb turnout for the lunch included a mix of all ages with many dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate this moment in British history.
Michael Warden, Chair of the Parish Council said: “We are really pleased to see so many of you here today. I know the official reason for the lunch is the Coronation, but bringing people together was our main aim, and hopefully we have succeeded in that.”
The celebration was concluded with a prize giving for the best dressed residents, and a raffle, with the proceeds being split between the Aldingbourne Trust and the Aldingbourne Community Sports Centre.