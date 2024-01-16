The Environment Agency is warning swimmers in Bognor Regis to avoid Aldwick for the second year running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bathing area, which was last rated ‘good’ in 2021, has once again been deemed a no-go zone for swimmers in Sussex, after receiving a ‘poor’ classification in 2022.

Taking water samples from the area throughout 2023, Environment Agency experts found that, although the water quality has improved since 2023, it continues to fall below the standards expected for a useable bathing area. Samples taken from between September and October last year found more than 1,000 colonies of Intestinal Enterococci, and more than 500 colonies of Escherichia Coli per 100 ml of sea water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s results were considerably worse, with circa 1,500 colonies of Escherichia Coli and more than 2,000 colonies of Intestinal Enterococci discovered per 100 ml of seawater in samples taken from the same period last year, but the improvement is not enough to see Aldwick’s rating go up to ‘good’ or ‘excellent’, and swimmers are still being urged away from the area.

Bognor Regis beach. Photo: Connor Gormley

Escherichia Coli can cause severe diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia and meningitis, while Intestinal Enterococci is found in the intestinal tracts of animals and has been used to indicate the contamination of bodies of water by waste.

Other bathing sites in and around Bognor Regis also suffered. The bathing water profile for Pagham deteriorated from ‘excellent’ last year, to merely 'good’ this year and the Bognor Regis East site has failed to regain the ‘excellent’ classification it lost in 2021.

Thanks to changes over the last few years, there is now only one ‘excellent’ bathing area in and around Bognor Regis: Middleton-on-Sea, which has received top marks from the Environmental Agency since 2019. This represents a marked decline from 2021, when three Bognor Regis-area bathing waters were designated ‘excellent’: Middleton-On-Sea, Bognor Regis East, and Pagham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad