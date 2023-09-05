BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Algae which is toxic to people and dogs could be present in a Hastings Park

A pond in Alexandra Park in Hastings is showing signs of hazardous Blue Green Algae.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:36 BST
Blue Green Algae on water surfaceBlue Green Algae on water surface
Blue Green Algae on water surface

The alarm was raised this week by a member of the Alexandra Park Community Group, after signs of the algae were spotted in the body of water between Harmers Pond and Shornden reservoir.

The Environment Agency has been informed. If Blue Green Algae is confirmed, the bloom could be toxic. People and pets should avoid any contact with the water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The algae takes the form of a pea green scum on the water surface, which can also look like paint or jelly. Some species of blue-green algae produce harmful toxins which take effect when eaten, inhaled or skin contact is made. Contact with affected water can cause skin irritation, nausea, vomiting, fever, mild respiratory effects and hayfever-like symptoms and, more rarely more serious illness.

Most Popular

Symptoms of acute cyanobacterial poisoning may develop within minutes, hours, or days, but most commonly manifest within 24 hours of exposure. Skin rashes may take up to two days to appear.

Not all Blue Green Algae blooms are toxic but professional advice is to assume that they are.

Blue Green Algae are not algae but a type of bacteria, called cyanobacteria, that are present in our lakes and rivers. It is not down to pollution, but a natural occurrence in UK waters and the algae will died back in the winter.

Related topics:Hastings