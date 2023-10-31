BREAKING
All aboard the ghost train to 'Frighton'

Passengers boarding trains to Brighton this morning may have had a shock seeing their destination flashed up as ‘Frighton’ on the elctronic information boards.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:04 GMT
The spooky surprise was organised by train companies Southern and Thameslink as a Halloween surprise. Other re-named stations on the network included Creepy Cawley (Crawley); Chillingshurst; (Billingshurst); Hauntingdon (Huntingdon) and Witchmore Hill (Winchmore Hill).

Mark Pavlides, Chief Customer Officer at Govia Thameslink Railway said: “We know that Halloween is a real hit with families, so we’ve decided to have some seasonal fun by renaming selected stations across the network. We’d love people to get involved by sharing pictures if they spot one of our ghoulish tricks when travelling today.”

The photo here was taken by rail passenger Sean Cassidy, catching the train from Bexhill this morning.

