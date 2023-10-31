The spooky surprise was organised by train companies Southern and Thameslink as a Halloween surprise. Other re-named stations on the network included Creepy Cawley (Crawley); Chillingshurst; (Billingshurst); Hauntingdon (Huntingdon) and Witchmore Hill (Winchmore Hill).

Mark Pavlides, Chief Customer Officer at Govia Thameslink Railway said: “We know that Halloween is a real hit with families, so we’ve decided to have some seasonal fun by renaming selected stations across the network. We’d love people to get involved by sharing pictures if they spot one of our ghoulish tricks when travelling today.”