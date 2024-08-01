All new live music venue set to arrive in Bognor Regis later this year

Things are looking bright for Bognor Regis pier.

An all-new live music venue is set to open on Bognor Regis pier in the near future, the Bognor Regis Observer can report.

Dubbed VENUE24, the new site promises “a unique entertainment space for everyone, showcasing everything from live tribute acts to up and coming bands, comedy and burlesque stage shows, all supported by our in-house DJ and compere, L-I-am,” a pier spokesperson has said.

It’s one of a raft of changes announced for the site following last week’s news that popular nightclub Sheiks had closed its doors permanently, having closed for a refurbishment earlier in the year.

The music venue will feature a nine metre bar, a dance floor, and high-quality architecture designed to emphasise the historic character of the theatre itself – all with an exciting, contemporary twist.

Owners have also announced the launch of an upmarket deli, cocktail and wine bar called Beachside Brew which promises a sleek, trendy new spot to meet family and friends.

Open from 3pm until late, the bar represents a fusion of deli-style dining both inside and outside on the terrace, with far-reaching views of the beach, sea, and Bognor Pier itself.

Cocktails will play a big part of Beachside Brew, too, with a menu that mingles reliable classics with all-new bespoke creations.

"The music vibe is a great selection of 80s-with-a-hint-of-90s sounds,” operations manager Karl Drew says.

“And the space has been transformed with amazing street art created by local artists, truly making it the place to be in Bognor Regis.”

The two new venues, which sit next to each other on the pier, have been announced alongside changes to popular sports bar Legends, which has remained open over the last few months, even after Sheiks itself closed – at the time temporarily – in April.

The bar will close down for good after summer, at which point teams will set to work transforming it into a new ‘adult arcade challenge bar concept’, in a bid to bring more fun and entertainment to the pier.

A soft play area ‘with a twist’ has also been teased, with more information promised next year.