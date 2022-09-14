All you need to know about paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in West Sussex

The period of National Mourning continues until the end of the day of the State Funeral, which is to be held in London on Monday, September 19.

Messages of condolence and floral tributes

On behalf of the people of West Sussex, the chairman of the County Council, Councillor Pete Bradbury, is sending a letter of heartfelt condolence to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

People across West Sussex are paying their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

An online book of condolence is open on Buckingham Palace’s website.

Anyone who does not have online access can post a message of condolence to the Chairman’s Office, Room 102, West Sussex County Council, County Hall, Chichester PO19 1RQ.

The 36 libraries across West Sussex are on hand to support anyone who would like to use a public computer to access the online book of condolence. If you would prefer to record a written message, library staff can collect these to collate them with other written messages received by the chairman.For details of books of condolence across West Sussex, please see the online map on the West Sussex County Council webpage.

If you are considering laying a floral tribute, please also consider the environment and carefully dispose of any wrapping beforehand.

National Moment of Reflection

The National Moment of Reflection will take place at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, the night before the State Funeral, and be marked by a one-minute silence.

The silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.

The funeral will be televised. For those planning to travel, please also check travel information on the day(s) you are planning to attend.

Changes to County Council services’ opening times

The day of the State Funeral, Monday, September 19, is a national bank holiday.

Some West Sussex County Council services will be closed as a result.

These include Recycling Centres, 36 libraries, and the Customer Service Centre.

Further information on the County Council's bank holiday opening hours can be found on this website.

Bereavement support services

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II may be an emotional time for many.

Her Majesty has been a central part of our lives for so long and the period of national mourning is a chance to reflect on loved ones we’ve lost over the years.