All you need to know about this year's carnival celebrations in Bognor Regis

When is it?

The carnival kicks off on Saturday June 4, at midday.

The following day, there will be a street party on The Esplanade, starting at 2pm and lasting until 6pm. Complete with live music, street food, children's entertainment and more, organiser Sarah Boote-Cook hopes both events will give 'put the 'Regis' back in 'Bognor Regis'.

Bognor Regis carnival. Photo: Derek Martin

Where does it start?

Saturday's procession will start off at midday on The Esplanade, before heading up Clarence Road, through the high street, down Waterloo Square, before heading back onto the seafront to finish at West Park.

Moving through the town centre is a first for the family favourite event, and local businesses have been invited to take part with a window competition to be judged by Jane Smith, the town crier.

"The town centre has had a really tough couple of years, as all town centres have, so I thought it was very important to involve them."

What's going on?

Celebrating as it does the Queen's platinum jubilee, both the carnival and the street party promises to be a real treat for families, visitors and tourists alike.

The parade will feature royal-themed floats produced and manned by a variety of local groups, the lucky residents chosen for the carnival's 'royal for a day competition' will be performing their duties throughout the day, and live music will be supplied by a tribute act to Elvis 'The King' Presley.

How do I get involved?

There's still space and time to get involved with the parade, either as a volunteer or by contributing your very own float. To find out how, get in touch with the organisers by emailing [email protected]