Allotment rates in Bognor Regis go up by 90% for some tenants as prices changed

Long time plot-owner William Matthews said the price of his plot went up from £27.00 to £51.00, claiming others have endured bigger increases of up to 90 per cent.

He’s accused the council of forcing loyal tenants like himself to give up on a ‘valuable’ source of ‘mindful recreation'.

"Is the Town Council not aware of current cost of living issues, can they truly say this is a responsible action and leading to affordable allotment plot rental for all tenants?” he said.In a letter sent to plot owners, the town council explained that changes to the pricing structure were made in the interest of fairness. It’s not that the allotments are now more expensive, the letter explains, but that prices have changed to better reflect the size of each individual plot – meaning, while plot owners like Mr Matthews have endured a price hike, others are paying less.

Allotments on Sandringham Way.

“The reason for the change is to ensure fairness across all plot-holders and to remove the variations in plot-sizes that exist within the same pricing categories,” the letter explains.

"Those plot holders that will experience a rent increase will, of course, have benefitted from proportionately cheaper rents in prior years.”

Plot holders experiencing a rent increase were also given the chance to rent a cheaper plot or sub-divide their existing plot for use at a reduced rate. But Mr Matthews feels loyal tenants have been short-changed. "it is the principle for the long term holders of larger plots with vast increases that is not acceptable,” he said.

A plot holder for more than 30 years, he said the rent increases have made some allotments unaffordable for prospective tenants who might otherwise enjoy them.

“Plot rental needs to be further assessed taking into account the retail value of supermarket produce and seed cost, which with current substantial increases, will now make plots unviable for those in low, below average or supported income not necessarily the elderly, or those in need of mindful recreation, who will be deprived and fall by the wayside.”