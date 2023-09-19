Almost 50 people take part in Eastbourne RNLI’s first ‘yellow welly walk’ fundraiser and open day

Almost 50 people took part in Eastbourne RNLI’s first ‘yellow welly walk’, to help raise funds for the lifeboat station, ahead of an open day.

The walk set off from the inshore lifeboat station at 10.30am on Saturday, September 16.

The lifeboat’s operations manager Carl Pocock was joined by two crew members walking in full inshore lifeboat kit, and mascot Stormy Stan, as they walked along the seafront to the lifeboat museum in King Edward’s Parade.

After a stop for refreshments and a chance for the crew members to take a quick dip in the sea, the walk resumed and the group continued back to the inshore lifeboat station in time for the open day and a training exercise.

Both the Trent class and the D Class lifeboats were about to start the exercise in front of the lifeboat station when the D Class was tasked to a vessel with engine issues that was drifting close to rocks at the entrance at Sovereign Harbour.

The crew aboard swiftly dealt with the incident, helping the vessel get to deep water, before forming up alongside the Trent as both boats raced to the scene of simulated casualties in the water.

The crew members on each boat demonstrated how they would assist casualties before the D Class was beached in front of the crowd, and then refloated, to demonstrate the manoeuvrability of the boat.

Volunteers on the Trent then showed the crowd how they could fight a fire on another boat while using the D Class as a casualty vessel.

The crews waved goodbye as they left the area to a round of applause from the crowds who had come out to support the popular charity.

Local band the Shamolies provided live music for the open day and Eastbourne Coastguard were also at the event.

Mr Pocock said: “We are extremely grateful to all those who came out to take part in the fundraiser for the station. Their donations will allow us to continue to save lives at sea.”

On Monday, September 18, the crew was also paged to take over the tow of a broken down 10m yacht that Newhaven RNLI was helping. Volunteers were then called to help another yacht by Hastings as the public became concerned about its movement in 'challenging' conditions.

