Amaze launches crowdfunder to support disabled young people

The local charity has launched the campaign for Amazing Futures, their youth work project supporting young people with SEND (14-25) in Brighton & Hove and East Sussex.

The Amazing Futures project helps young people with SEND tackle barriers they face in society by supporting them to come together, make friends, have fun, try new activities, learn and be unapologetically themselves.

The crowdfunder includes a number of rewards, donated by businesses and organisations across Brighton and Hove and East Sussex which includes:

i360 Tickets,

Amaze merchandise,

Family tickets to Drusillas Park

Vouchers for Donatello and Alcampo Lounge

Dual rider vouchers on Brighton Zip

Tickets to Boulder Brighton

and much more

CEO of Amaze Sally Polanski said: “Young people tell us time and time again that having the opportunity to be with their peers in a fun, safe and inclusive space is life-changing, in helping them to develop skills and grow in confidence as they prepare for adulthood.

“We are so proud of our Amazing Futures project which has been created with young people and supported by our staff and volunteers with lived experience of SEND. We are grateful for all donations to this crowdfunder appeal, big or small, which will help to sustain this vital service, and hopefully grow it, so that we can support more young people with additional needs in Sussex for years to come.”